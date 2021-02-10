WHARNCLIFFE — Police say a man broke into an American Electric Power substation and damaged or stole more than $1,500 worth of property.
Kenneth Lee Cyrus, 41, of Wharncliffe was arrested Feb. 2 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Jan. 3, 2021, an officer responded to a complaint of a break-in at the AEP substation along Spring Fork Road in the Wharncliffe community.
After arriving, the officer found the barbed wire along the fencing area cut. A door had been pried open to the control building of the substation, according to the complaint.
While surveying the scene, the officer located a black Samsung cell phone inside the fenced-in area.
The trooper was able to gain information from the phone, determining that it belonged to Cyrus, according to the complaint.
A warrant was made for his arrest, and Cyrus was taken into custody on Feb. 2. He was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and remains in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $20,000 bail.
Trooper First Class R.L. Jennings from the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP was listed as the arresting officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Melissa Adkins, 41, of Peninsula, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 31 by the MCSD and charged with DUI, two counts obstructing an officer, battery on an officer and simple possession.
- Robert Ryan Hamilton, 38, of Matewan was arrested Jan. 31 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Andrew James Hicks, 25, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 30 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with driving revoked and no insurance.
- Pete Edward Newsome, 39, of South Williamson, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 30 by the WPD and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance and altered sudafed.
- Nicholas Nathaniel Cantrell, 35, of Varney was arrested Jan. 29 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with trespassing, obstructing and battery.
- Darrell Barrett, 52, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 29 by the WPD and charged with driving while impaired, driving suspended, no operator’s and no insurance.
- Jimmy Keith West, 37, of Baisden was arrested Feb. 2 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with violating a protective order.
- Robert Stepp, 50, of Varney was arrested Feb. 3 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Kelly Steven Conn, 44, of Simon was arrested Feb. 4 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of fleeing, driving revoked and improperly equipped vehicle.
- Candy Conn, 35, of Simon was arrested Feb. 4 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing.
- Michael Messer, 29, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 4 by the WPD and charged with destruction of property.
- Monica Taylor Beard, 23, of Lincolnton, N.C., was arrested Feb. 4 by the WPD and charged with destruction of property.
- Chris Cohenour, 49, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 4 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.