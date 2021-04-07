MARROWBONE — Deputies in Mingo County were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday and found their suspect hiding from them under a trailer while in possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Claude Hannah, 40, of Crum was arrested April 2 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of altered pseudoephedrine and obstructing an officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Deputies were attempting to serve Hannah with a warrant for larceny out of Wayne County at a home located at Messer Hollow in the Marrowbone area of Mingo County.
Upon arrival, officers found the suspect hiding under the trailer and gave him several verbal commands to come out, but he refused to do so. Hannah finally came out from under the trailer after the officer began to go underneath to remove him, according to the report.
While placing him under arrest, police found in Hannah’s possession a powdery, crystal like substance in a baggy that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Hannah was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom.
MCSD Sgt. N. Mines and Col. L. Thomas were listed as the investigating officers on the report.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Malinda Ann Starr, 47, of Delbarton was arrested April 1 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy after police say she stole an orange first aid pass out of a STAT EMS ambulance with items valuing over $1,000.
- Arlene Renee Helvey, 35, of Williamson was arrested March 26 by the Williamson Police Department and MCSD and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance.
- Billie Ann Franklin, 65, of Hampden was arrested March 30 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with cruelty to animals and disposal of a carcass.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.