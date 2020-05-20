Three individuals in Mingo County were arrested after they allegedly sold drugs to confidential informants working with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
Bernie Hickman, age unknown, of Marrowbone, Herman Belcher, 69, and Larry Waller, 47, both of Williamson were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo Magistrate Court.
Hickman was also charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance after he conspired with Teresa Jarrell to allegedly deliver methamphetamine on March 5 to an undercover informant working with the Drug Task Force team.
Waller faces two counts of delivery of a controlled substance after he allegedly delivered heroin on March 10 and March 11 to an undercover informant working with the Drug Task Force team, according to the complaint.
Belcher also faces two counts of delivery for allegedly delivering suboxone on March 5 and March 20, 2019, to an undercover informant working with the Drug Task Force team.
Lt. E Sherrill and Sgt. R. Messer were listed as the arresting officers on all three arrest reports.
Here are two other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Keith Gregory Kennedy, 49, of Dingess was arrested March 9 and charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle by the MCSD. According to the arrest report, a deputy with the MCSD observed a vehicle traveling on Twelvepole Road with a taillight missing and no registration.
- The officer allegedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver, Kennedy, sped away on Twelvepole Creek Road until pulling off on Lee Wood Drive.
- He then stopped and allegedly exited the vehicle and approached the officer in an aggressive manner. The deputy then pulled his pistol and ordered Kennedy to put his hands up and turn around. He complied with no other complications and was placed under arrest.
- Clyde M. Duff Jr. 35, of Kermit was arrested March 9 and charged with destruction of property by the MCSD after he allegedly busted out the back windshield of his mother-in-law’s vehicle because they wouldn’t let him inside. Duff then left the residence and returned and kicked the front door, threatening to kill his wife and mother-in-law, who were inside, according to the report.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.