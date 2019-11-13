LENORE — A Tug Valley High School student was arrested after a “kill list” was allegedly found on his computer featuring the names of multiple individuals.
Kenneth Wood, 18, of Lenore was arrested Nov. 7 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with making terroristic threats, according to a felony criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Nov. 7 the defendant allegedly made multiple threats of intimidation by threatening other students with being put on a kill list.
Upon further investigation a list was found on Wood’s computer that “contained 26 names of people to be spared and 24 names that were under a kill list,” according to the complaint.
Wood was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bail.
Sgt. Arthur Farra, who is the resource officer at Tug Valley High School, was the investigating officer.
Here are more recent arrests filed in Mingo Magistrate Court
SEX ABUSE: Billy Jack Evans, 27, of Naugatuck was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with first degree sex abuse of a minor and sex abuse by a parent by the West Virginia State Police. Evans was also charged with with abuse of a minor and abuse by a parent on Oct. 24 by the WVSP.
GRAND LARCENY: Traci Murphy, 39, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property by the MCSD after she allegedly broke into the Sprigg Independent Church and attempted to take more than $1,000 worth of items and caused approximately $2,500 in damage to windows, pictures and mirrors inside the church.
GRAND LARCENY: Jody Renae Runyon, 30, of Wharncliffe was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy after she allegedly took approximately $2,138 worth of items from a residence in Gilbert without the owner’s consent.
CHILD NEGLECT: Ritchie Reed, 38, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 1 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with child neglect creating serious injury and domestic battery after he allegedly got into an altercation with his live-in girlfriend and hit her multiple times while holding his 14-month-old child.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Larry Eugene McGuire, 37, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 1 by the WPD and charged with second offense domestic battery after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the face and shoved her to the ground.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: John Cundiff, 38, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with domestic battery by the WPD.
POSSESSION: Byron Jerome Young, 45, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, driving revoked 3rd offense, no registration, no operator’s and talking on a cell phone by the WPD and MCSD.
POSSESSION: Robert Lee Dillon, 39, of Kermit was arrested Nov. 2 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found a white powdery substance identified to be methamphetamine.
Antonia M. Willis, 24, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with obstructing law enforcement and providing false information by the WPD.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.