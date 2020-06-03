WILLIAMSON — A third suspect believed to be involved in a deadly May 16 fire at an apartment complex along Elm Street in Williamson was arrested by law enforcement this past week in Cabell County.
Terry Michael Jarvis 31, of Naugatuck was arrested May 25 and charged with first-degree murder and arson, assault, robbery, conspiracy and breaking and entering by the Williamson Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Police say that Jarvis along with James Church and Charles “Chuck” Jarvis allegedly broke into an apartment in Williamson in an attempt to steal drugs and money from two females they believed to be inside in retaliation to a prior incident.
After kicking in the door to the apartment, police say in the complaint that the three men found the victim inside the apartment and proceeded to beat him with an ax and stab him with a knife.
Police believe that the apartment was set on fire in an attempt to destroy any evidence. Church was apprehended May 17 by police while Chuck Jarvis was arrested May 19 by the WPD.
Terry Jarvis was arrested in Cabell County and is being held in the Western Regional Jail with no bond set.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Bobby Jerome Sammons, 51, of Gilbert was arrested May 22 and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and simple possession by the West Virginia State Police.
- David Cundiff, 74, of Williamson was arrested May 28 and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer by the WPD.
- Larry William Lester, 23, of Matewan was arrested May 24 and charged with domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon by the MCSD.
- Steven A. Hackney, 38, of Williamson was arrested May 25 and charged with destruction of property and theft of utilities by the WPD.
- John O. Moore, 32, of Williamson was arrested May 22 and charged with DUI second offense, person prohibited of carrying a firearm and no insurance by the MCSD.
- Jeremiah Floyd Shuler, 43, of Delbarton was arrested May 25 and charged with possession of marijuana more than 16 grams by the WVSP.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.