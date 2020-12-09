WILLIAMSON — A third individual has been charged in a November robbery of a West Williamson residence in which more than a thousand dollars worth of items, including various firearms, were stolen.
Shane Michael Ablan, 31, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with felony counts of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy as well as misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and receiving or transferring stolen goods, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Jennifer Hall, 44, and Patty Loveless Vance, 27, both of Sunset Boulevard in Williamson, were arrested following the incident Nov. 9 and are facing the same charges along with possession of a controlled substances.
Ablan was also charged with with first-degree robbery, burglary, domestic battery and destruction of property along with possession of a controlled substance, interlock required, driving suspended and no operator’s in a pair of separate complaints on file in Mingo Magistrate Court.
He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and remains lodged at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- James Eric Stanley, 43, of Canady, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 3 by the WPD and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Christina Wolford Jude, 39, of Wharncliffe was arrested Dec. 4 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered sudafed and petit larceny.
- Sherran Ray Justice, 43, of Baisden was arrested Dec. 4 by the MCSD and charged with possession of altered sudafed, possession of a controlled substance, three counts obstructing an officer, petit larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and destruction of property.
- Sarah Collins, 37, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 3 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.
- Thurman W. Hinkle, 47, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 3 by the MCSD and charged with burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property.
- Robert Lee Sparks Jr., 33, of Kermit and John Maynard, 52, of Crum were arrested Dec. 2 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
- John Bradley Dillon, 48, of Dingess was arrested Dec. 2 by the MCSD and charged with unlawful wounding and domestic battery.
- Austin Tyler Prater, 24, of Red Jacket was arrested Dec. 2 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver, altered sudafed, obstructing an officer and fleeing on foot. He was also charged with fleeing on foot in a separate complaint.
- Christopher Allen Cline, 48, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 1 by the WPD and charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery.
- Charity Lester, 26, of Iaeger was arrested Nov. 28 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of altered sudafed.
- Tonya Prater, 44, was arrested Nov. 27 by the MCSD and charged with three counts of assault and obstructing an officer.
- Brandon Neil White, 34, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 26 by the WPD and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, grand larceny, driving revoked third offense and DUI.
- Austin Dean Vance, 21, of Dingess was arrested Nov. 25 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery and destruction of property.
- Chester Lester, 31, of Baisden was arrested Nov. 25 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer.
- Joshua Clinton Patrick, 38, of Elkview was arrested Nov. 25 by the WPD and charged with assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, DUI and no insurance.
- Terry Michael Sims II, 34, of Bruno was arrested Nov. 25 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault, strangulation, brandishing and unlawful restraint.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.