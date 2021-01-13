WILLIAMSON — Law enforcement in Mingo County started off 2021 by making several drug arrests, including arresting three individuals who were in possession of fentanyl.
Six individuals were arrested by agencies in the county on drug charges in the first week of the year, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Here are a list of individuals and charges according to complaints filed Magistrate Court:
- Ron Dale Dawson, 43, of Gilbert was arrested Jan. 5 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth and heroin), possession of fentanyl, conspiracy, driving suspended, expired registration and no insurance.
- Gary Atwell, 45, of Davy was arrested Jan. 5 by the GPD and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth and heroin) and possession of fentanyl.
- Richard Cleveland Altizer, 52, of Gilbert was arrested Jan. 7 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of fentanyl.
- Frank Blair, 43, of Lenore was arrested Jan. 5 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Virginia White, 70, of Lenore was arrested Jan. 5 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Addie K. Bowen, 21, of Blue River, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 5 by the MCSD and charged with
- possession of a controlled substance and possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Brittany Lashay Akers, 24, of Red Jacket was arrested Jan. 4 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with public intoxication, obstruction and bribery of an officer.
- Mark Allen Lloyd, 48, of Phelps, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 2 by the MCSD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Lewis Harvey Cisco, 41, of Breeden was arrested Dec. 30 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.