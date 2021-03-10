WILLIAMSON — A Kentucky man is facing several charges in West Virginia after police say he fled across state lines during an attempted traffic stop last month.
Brian Wolford, 24, of Phelps was arrested March 3 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with fleeing while DUI, DUI, fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Feb. 16 officers with the WPD were patrolling Court Street and Second Avenue when they were almost struck by a 1993 Ford F-150.
The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver accelerated quickly and fled down Second Avenue, failing to stop for multiple stop signs.
The driver continued fleeing toward Kentucky and went across the William H. Larry Tackett Memorial Bridge before turning rapidly into the Extra Mile convenience store parking lot.
Officers stopped the chase, and Mingo County 911 alerted Kentucky State Police, who sent a trooper to the location.
According to the report, KSP conducted standard field sobriety tests on the driver, who showed signs of impairment. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.127, according to police.
A search of the vehicle also revealed a plastic container that had a leafy green substance inside believed to be marijuana.
Wolford was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and has since been released after posting bail.
WPD Patrolman M.E. Tiller was listed as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- George Dwight Maynard, 46, of Lenore was arrested Feb. 26 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Zachary Spence, 26, of McCarr, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 28 by the WPD and charged with aggravated DUI.
- Kristen Renee Blankenship, 33, of Panther was arrested March 2 by the MCSD and charged with domestic violence.
- Buddy Griffith of Matewan was arrested March 3 by the Matewan Police Department and charged with driving revoked DUI.
- Dillon Thomas Tomblin, 24, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was arrested March 5 by the MCSD and charged with defeating drug or alcohol screening test.
- Phillip Bowen, 32, of Fort Gay was arrested March 5 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.