WILLIAMSON — Here are a list of criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Abigail Chapman, 27, of East Williamson was arrested April 24 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Williamson Police Department and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine and possession of fentanyl.
- Megan Leedy, 32, of East Williamson was arrested April 24 by the MCSD and WPD and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of fentanyl. Leedy was also served with a warrant for a charge of grand larceny from January.
- John Andrew Slone, 35, of Williamson was arrested April 23 by the WPD and charged with carrying a deadly weapon, obstructing, driving suspended, no operator’s and no insurance.
- Terry L. Baisden, 53, of Delbarton was arrested April 26 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with fleeing, failure to yield for emergency, forgery of registration, driving suspended, no insurance, no registration and no seat belt.
- Timothy Blake Newsome, 19, of Dingess was arrested April 27 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and driving with no license.
- Jeremiah Jones, 38, of Delbarton was arrested April 29 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault and obstructing.
- Robin Morrison, 48, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested April 29 by the WPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct and obstructing.
- Kasandra Lynn Prater, 24, of Dingess was arrested April 28 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, DUI, no operator’s and no insurance.
- James Andrew Maynard, 36, of Delbarton was arrested April 29 by the DPD and charged with second degree robbery.
- Adam Tomblin, 47, of Dingess was arrested April 26 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked DUI and no insurance.
- Ronald Perkins Jr., 31, of Breeden was arrested April 26 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.