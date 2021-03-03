GILBERT — Two Gilbert men were arrested last week after a break-in at Gilbert PK-8 school where several items and cash were stolen.
Dalton Aaron Plumley, 22, and Kenneth Lee Mounts, also 22, were arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, the pair stole items such as a speaker, phone chargers, food and $800-$900 in cash.
According to police, the duo was crawling through the ceiling of the school to gain access to different rooms. In the principal’s office, they used a crowbar to gain access to most of the money taken.
Both Mounts and Plumley were arraigned in Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and were sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden but have since been released after posting bond.
Deputy J. Casey was listed on the complaint as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Kyle Noah Breeding, 21, of Wharncliffe was arrested Feb. 25 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with malicious assault.
- David John Prater, 44, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 24 by the MCSD and charged with nighttime burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of altered pseudoephedrine, petit larceny and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Sean Peyton Roberts, 21, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 20 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with domestic assault and destruction of property.
- Candis Harmon, 33, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 20 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer.
- Chace Michael Prater, 26, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 20 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing and accessory after the fact.
- Teresa Ann Harmon, 54, of Kermit was arrested Feb. 19 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer and accessory after the fact.
- Christopher Lee O’Brien, 32, of Huntington was arrested Feb. 20 by the WPD and charged with grand larceny, tampering with vehicle and destruction of property.
- Aaron Weston Grant, 30, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 20 by the MCSD and WPD and charged with two counts assault on an officer, two counts obstructing an officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, trespassing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
- Garrett McCoy, 32, of Burnwell, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 21 by the WPD and charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to stop, left of center and passing where prohibited.
- Timothy E. Cline, 31, of Wharncliffe was arrested Feb. 22 by the WVSP and charged with extortion and nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images.
- Kaylann Marhae Prater, 29, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 23 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Aaron Dotson, 19, of Hardy, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 24 by the WPD and charged with reckless driving, driving while impaired and DUI with minors.
- Sammy D. Steele, 25, of Justice was arrested Feb. 25 by the WVSP and charged with falsely reporting an emergency.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.