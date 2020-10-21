WINCO BLOCK — A Naugatuck man has been charged in a stabbing on Oct. 13 in Mingo County that sent another man to the hospital.
Nathaniel Ethan David Cassady, 24, was arrested Oct. 13 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at the Winco Block area of Mingo County. After arriving, officers saw a white male standing beside the road with his hands in the air.
When the officers stopped to speak to the man, he told them he had stabbed somebody and that the knife he used was on his porch.
The victim’s left arm was cut, according to the report. The victim was transported to Tug Valley ARH for medical treatment.
Cassady was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
Deputy T. Justice, Sgt. J. Muncy, Sgt. N. Mines and Cpl. R. Fitch were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Joetta Lynn Ellis, 36, of Baisden was arrested Oct. 15 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked-DUI.
- Danny Lilly, 22, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 15 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, defective equipment and no headlights.
- Eric Justin Slone, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 14 by the WPD and charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault, destruction of property and driving suspended.
- Kevin Eric Gillman, 58, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 14 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked-3rd offense, no operators and no seatbelt.
- Robert Wilfong, 46, was arrested Oct. 14 by the WPD and charged with trespassing and obstructing.
- Darrell Goff, 49, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 14 by the WPD and charged with driving suspended-3rd offense, no registration, no operators and no seatbelt.
- Ashley Stewart, 37, of Kermit was arrested Oct. 14 by the Kermit Police Department and charged with grand larceny.
- Kevin William Hinkle, 38, of Baisden was arrested Oct. 14 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with two counts computer fraud, two counts fraud and related activity with access device, five counts attempting to commit an offense but failing to commit or prevented from committing, one count conspiracy and one count petit larceny.
- Robert Ryan Hamilton, 38, of Matewan was arrested Oct. 14 by the WPD and MCSD and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Tasha Rena Mitchem, 33, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 11 by the WPD and charged with trespassing.
- Randall Keith Nichols II, 37, of Lenore was arrested Oct. 12 by the WPD and charged with taking identity of another, driving revoked-DUI, obstructing, no registration and no insurance.
- Mark Vinson, 33, of Monaville was arrested Oct. 10 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with driving revoked-DUI.
- Anthony Malek Scales, 32, of Matewan was arrested Oct. 11 by the MCSD and charged with petit larceny and procuring electricity by device with intent to defraud.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.