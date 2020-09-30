KERMIT — A Naugatuck man was arrested Sept. 25 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s and charged with a felony count of burglary and petit larceny, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Sept. 14 a man entered a home at Fitzpatrick Cemetery and took a Cobra 380 caliber pistol valued at $100.
Michael Willis, 25, of Vernatter Branch, was arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden but has since been released after posting bail.
If convicted, he could face between one and 15 years in a correctional facility for the burglary charge.
Mingo County Sheriff’s Sgt. P. Muncy was listed as the arresting officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jennifer Fields (Johnson), 35, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 25 by the MCSD and charged with falsely reporting an emergency and obstructing an officer.
- Joseph Canterbury, 27, of Dingess was arrested Sept. 22 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery.
- Jeffery David Gauze, 49, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 22 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic battery.
- Justin Lee Baisden, 31, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 21 by the WVSP and charged with trespassing asked to leave and destruction of property.
- Adam James White, 31, of Rawl was arrested Sept. 19 by the MCSD and charged with driving while revoked for DUI, reckless driving, no registration and no insurance.
- Michael Williams, 29, of Matewan was arrested Sept. 16 by the Matewan Police Department and charged with petit larceny.
- Jerry Blevins, 50, of Chattaroy was arrested Sept. 18 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with driving revoked DUI and speeding.
- Jimmy Ray Foushee, 54, of Chattaroy was arrested Sept. 18 by the WPD and charged with driving suspended, possession of a controlled substance and no operators.
- Vin Edward Meade Jr., 33, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 22 by the WVSP and charged with driving revoked, DUI.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.