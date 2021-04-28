WILLIAMSON — The following criminal complaints were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Sheena Mounts, 31, of Williamson was arrested April 22 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Mounts was also charged with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and no operator’s by the Williamson Police Department in a separate complaint.
- Virginia Ann White, 69, of Lenore was arrested April 22 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine.
- Margaret Ann Gibson, 47, of Varney was arrested April 22 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, adulterated pseudoephedrine and possession of fentanyl.
- John Franklin Williams, 53, of Red Jacket was arrested April 22 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, adulterated pseudoephedrine and possession of fentanyl.
- Frank Luther Collins, 27, of Matewan was arrested April 22 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, adulterated pseudoephedrine and possession of fentanyl.
- Mark Johnson, 54, of Gilbert was arrested April 17 by the MCSD and Gilbert Police Department and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, burglary, trespassing on private property and prohibited drug purchase or receipt.
- Ronald Dotson, 53, of Hurley, Virginia, was arrested April 18 by the GPD and charged with obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, two counts entry other than a dwelling and making false statements to an officer.
- Terry Lee Vance II, 35, of Logan was arrested April 17 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with driving suspended third offense, expired registration and no insurance.
- Jamie Lee Butcher, 34, of Ragland was arrested April 18 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with brandishing a deadly weapon by the MCSD in a separate complaint.
- Sheran Ray Justice, 43, of Baisden was arrested April 20 by the MCSD and charged with two counts entry of building other than dwelling, grand larceny, two counts obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, adulterated pseudoephedrine, escape from custody and battery of law enforcement officer.
- Brandi Leann Burgess, 37, of Pineville was arrested April 20 by the WVSP and charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
- Charles Morrison, 27, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, was arrested April 21 by the WPD and charged with nighttime burglary, trespassing, destruction of property and two counts of obstructing an officer.
- Matthew Lewis Hensley, 37, of Kermit was arrested April 12 by the WVSP and charged with breaking and entering and petit larceny.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.