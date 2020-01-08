WHARNCLIFFE — A Mingo County man was arrested on New Year’s Day after police say he stabbed his neighbor following an argument over a dog.
Kenneth Brandon Morgan, 36, of Wharncliffe was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, deputies were dispatched to a call of a stabbing at the residence of Brian Colangelo and found Colangelo with a stab wound in his left palm and left arm pit.
He told police that Morgan was on his property arguing with him over his dog that was running loose, and when he told him to leave the defendant stuck him twice with a knife and then fled back to his residence just a couple of houses down from the crime, according to the report.
Officers allegedly made contact with Morgan, who told police he had “accidentally stabbed him due to Colangelo falling onto the knife.”
Morgan told police that the knife was laying on a table in his home, and deputies collected it along with various photos at the scene for evidence.
Morgan was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice on a $20,000 bond, which he has since posted. The victim required medical attention for the stab wounds.
Deputies T.J. Justice and Max Mounts were the investigating officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Sarah Hinkle, 27, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 28 by the MCSD and charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk or serious injury.
- Ronald J. Stanley, was arrested Dec. 21 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a precursor of methamphetamine, DUI, no registration and no insurance.
- Cameron Smith, 30, of Phelps, Ky., was arrested Dec. 28 by the MCSD and charged with malicious wounding, four counts of domestic assault, four counts of brandishing a deadly weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Carol Smith, 65, of Phelps, Ky., was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of obstructing an officer by the MCSD.
- Thomas D. Diamond, 24, of Freeburn, Ky., was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy by the MCSD stemming from an incident in 2017. In a separate complaint, he was charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, driving suspended, defective equipment, no registration and no insurance by the Williamson Police Department.
- Teresa Nicole Robinette, 39, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication by the West Virginia State Police.
- Brandon Lee Dillon, 30, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Ashley Nicole Yates, 33, of Varney was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with obstructing and public intoxication by the WVSP.
- Russell Eugene Collins, 57, of Edgarton and Rhonda Lynn Collins, 47, of Delbarton were arrested Dec. 29 and charged with domestic battery by the Delbarton Police Department.
- Norman Leander Ramey, 44, of Dingess was arrested Jan. 2 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, being a prohibited person with a firearm and receiving or transferring stolen property.
- Hassell Copley, 50, of Ragland was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with violating a protective order by the MCSD.
Danny Lily Jr., 42, of Gilbert was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with trespassing, destruction of property and obstructing an officer by the WPD.
- Tracey James Evans, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with petit larceny by the MCSD.
- Michael Ray Conley, 45, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with domestic battery by the MCSD.
- Randy Francis, 49, of Matewan was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with battery by the Matewan Police Department.
- Bobby Dean Bowman, 47, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with driving revoked DUI, open container, and no proof of insurance by the WVSP.