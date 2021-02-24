GILBERT — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department along with the Gilbert Police Department joined to remove deadly drugs from the streets as they conducted a drug sweep Feb. 16.
Over the course of the past few weeks, law enforcement had been working with a cooperating individual to perform controlled buys from known drug dealers in the Gilbert area.
The investigations led to the arrest of four individuals, three of whom were from Mingo County and one from Wyoming County, who are facing a variety of charges.
According to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, those charged are:
- Bobby Jerome Sammons, 51, of Gilbert: four counts delivery of controlled substance, four counts possession with intent to deliver, one count possession of Fentanyl, two counts conspiracy to deliver, four counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.
- Sherran Justice, 43, of Baisden: one count delivery of a controlled substance, one count conspiracy to deliver, one count maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, three counts possession with intent to deliver, one count daytime breaking and entering, one count grand larceny, one count altered pseudophedrine, one count obstructing, one count assault on an officer and one count battery on an officer.
- Stephen Wayne Ellis, 44, of Baisden: three counts delivery of controlled substance, three counts altered pseudophedrine, three counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.
- Charity Hope Lester, 27, of Coal Mountain: four counts possession with intent to deliver, one count possession of fentanyl, one count conspiracy to deliver.
During the investigation, officers confiscated various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, suboxone, gabapentin, Xanax, as well as cash, jewelry and multiple electronic devices.
All four were arraigned in Mingo Magistrate Court and were sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, where they remain behind bars as of press time.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Magistrate Court:
- Natasha Hayton, 29, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 18 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana.
- Raetta Ann Hodge, 43, of Kermit was arrested Feb. 17 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Wilburn Wesley Mullins, 49, of Ragland was arrested Feb. 19 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Brandon Keith Bragg, 37, of Wharncliffe was arrested Feb. 15 by the MCSD and charged with DUI third offense, driving revoked third offense and obstructing an officer.
- Brian Stanley, 49, of Wharncliffe was arrested Feb. 16 by the MCSD and charged with two counts domestic battery and one count malicious wounding.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.