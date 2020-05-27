THACKER — A Mingo County man was arrested this past week after police say they allegedly found narcotics and multiple firearms in his residence at Thacker Hollow.
Floyd Church, 55, of Edgarton was arrested May 21 and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II, III and schedule IV controlled substance and five counts of felony firearm possession by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers with the MCSD and the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force went Church’s home to follow up on numerous complaints from the public that he was possibly selling narcotics from the residence.
After arriving, Church met officers at the door and allowed the officers to come inside. Once inside, officers allegedly noticed a loaded handgun on the table, and the defendant told police that he was a convicted felon and not permitted to be in possession of a firearm.
Deputies asked for consent to search the residence, and Church complied.
Deputies allegedly found 10 oxycodone and three hydrocodone tablets, both schedule II controlled substances, 168 Xanax, a schedule IV controlled substance, and 26 suboxone packs, which is a schedule III controlled substance, according to the complaint.
Officers also allegedly found five firearms in total and $378 in cash, which was located on Church.
Church was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of an $80,000 cash only bail.
Lt. E. Sherill, Chief J. Smith, Sgt. N. Mines, Cpl. A. Mounts and Sgt. Messer were listed as the arresting officers on the complaint.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Bobby Jarond Sammons, 29, of Baisden was arrested March 15 and charged with DUI causing injury, driving revoked and leaving the scene of an accident by the West Virginia State Police. He was also charged with obstructing an officer and attempt to escape custody in separate complaints by the MCSD.
- Rhonda Renee Johnson, 41, of Williamson was arrested May 21 and charged with breaking and entering and petit larceny by the Williamson Police Department after she allegedly broke into an outbuilding at a residence along Vinson Street and stole $600. The defendant also left a handwritten note apologizing, according to the report.
- Christy Lee Booth, 47, of Dingess was arrested May 20 by the MCSD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Sumar Farley, 32, of Delbarton was arrested May 19 by the WVSP and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and domestic assault.
- Joshua Drayton Layne, 46, of Verner was arrested May 20 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked.
- Thomas Jackson Ooten, 32, of Delbarton was arrested on May 20 and charged with transferring or receiving stolen property and simple possession by the MCSD.
- Ryan David Dempsey, 25, of Delbarton was arrested May 20 and charged with simple possession by the MCSD.
- Hassell Copley, 49, of Delbarton was arrested May 18 and charged with violation of a protective order by the WVSP.
- Bruce Maynard, 63, of Williamson was arrested May 16 by the MCSD and charged with DUI.
- Jonathon James McDaniels, 26, of Williamson was arrested Nay 18 by the WPD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen property, petit larceny, and conspiracy.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.