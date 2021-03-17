GILBERT — A lengthy drug investigation between the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Gilbert Police Department resulted in four individuals being arrested Tuesday, March 10.
According to documents filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, those charged were:
- Rachel Cline, 42, of Baisden: two counts delivery of a controlled substance, one count delivery of fentanyl, one count possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, one count possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts conspiracy to commit a felony.
- Brad Wicker, 50, of Gilbert: three counts delivery of a controlled substance, three counts possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, one count possession of a firearm by prohibited person, one count knowingly maintaining drug dwelling.
- Ginger Harris, 46, of Wharncliffe: two counts delivery of a controlled substance, one count delivery of fentanyl, one count possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, one count conspiracy to commit a felony, one count knowingly maintaining drug dwelling.
- James R. Harris, 24, of Baisden: three counts delivery of a controlled substance, one count delivery of fentanyl, three counts conspiracy to commit a felony, one count possession with intent to deliver, one count accessory after the fact.
During the investigation officers allegedly confiscated substances believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine along with three firearms.
All four individuals were arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and remain lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Ronnie Hodge, 54, of Kermit was arrested March 8 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with two counts of failure to update sex offender registry, second offense.
- Franklin Hackney, 46, of Hardy, Kentucky, was arrested March 9 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Justin Stewart Hatfield, 46, of Matewan was arrested March 9 by the MCSD and charged with possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Kevin Thomas, 35, of Matewan was arrested March 9 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.
- Paul Michael Varney, Jr., 42, of Dingess was arrested March 9 by the MCSD and charged with possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Savannah Elizabeth Hall, 36, of Delbarton was arrested March 9 by the MCSD and charged with possession of altered pseudoephedrine.
- Michael Curtis Farley, 25, was arrested March 8 by the MCSD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Richard Cleveland Altizer, 53, of Gilbert was arrested March 7 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked third offense, fleeing in vehicle and defective equipment.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.