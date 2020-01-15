MATEWAN — A Freeburn, Kentucky, man was arrested this past week in downtown Matewan after police allegedly found multiple controlled substances inside his vehicle as well as large amounts of cash.
Mendall Keith Justice, 50, was arrested Jan. 9 by the Matewan Police Department and charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a precursor of methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint states that Matewan Police Chief Dave Stratton made contact with Justice, who allegedly had a crystal like substance in his hands. Justice allegedly admitted to police that it was methamphetamine.
Stratton also noticed a Ruger .22 pistol on Justice’s hip, according to the complaint, and a he also saw an undisclosed amount of marijuana lying in plain view of the floorboard of the vehicle.
Stratton requested the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department bring their K-9 to search the vehicle. Ten suboxone strips and 12 white capsule individually packaged hydrocodone pills were found in the passenger seat.
Officers also allegedly discovered large amounts of U.S. currency.
Justice was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice and is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jeremy Kyle Bledsoe, 33, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee, was arrested Jan. 6 by the MCSD and charged with four counts of conspiracy, grand larceny and bringing stolen property into the state from an incident in February 2019.
- Fed Lee Blevins, 38, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer by the Williamson Police Department. He was also charged with domestic battery third offense by the WPD for an Jan. 3 incident.
- Michael Ray Cline Jr., 35, of Wharncliffe was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with transferring stolen goods by the West Virginia State Police.
- Jerry Dillon, 34, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with petit larceny and destruction of property by the WPD.
- Timmy Stacy, 48, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with obstruction and battery on an officer by the MCSD.
- Elizabeth Hinkle, 22, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with violating an emergency protective order by the MCSD. She was also charged with trespassing in a separate complaint.
- Christopher Smith, 49, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with DUI, petit larceny, destruction of property, petit larceny, driving suspended and no operator’s by the WPD.
- Thurman Dwayne Hinkle, 46, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm by the MCSD.
- Terry Lee Whitt, 66, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm by the MCSD.
- Marcy Kay Stevens (Sparks), 26, of Dingess was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with obstructing by the MCSD.
- Dennie Ray Lester Jr., was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, by the WVSP.