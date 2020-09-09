WILLIAMSON — Police say a man broke into a home on Sunset Boulevard and assaulted a woman inside.
Brian Keith Daniels, 19, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 29 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, entering without breaking carrying a concealed weapon, assault during commission of a felony and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to police, a man broke into the home and hit the victim in the head with a firearm, knocking her to the ground.
The victim was also kicked in the head and face area, then the man left through the back of the residence, according to the report.
The victim received numerous injuries including facial fractures to the head and jaw and apparent dislodged or broken teeth from injuries sustained to her mouth.
Daniels was arraigned in Magistrate Court by David Justice and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Golden.
Williamson Police Department Sgt. Jarrod Marcum was listed as the arresting officer.
Here are other criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jazmine Dent, 21, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 29 by the WPD and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and trespassing.
- Russell Deskins, 63, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 3 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon.
- Cecil Diamond, 39, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 1 by the MCSD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods.
- Claude Ashley Smith, 67, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 1 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked second offense and failure to stop.
- Aaron M. Springer, 38, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 31 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with four counts failure to update sex offender registry.
- Little Joe Lester, 51, of Ragland was arrested Aug. 31 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery and battery.
- Hassell Copley, 51, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 28 by the WVSP and charged with violation of EPO and unlawful taking of vehicle.
- Birdie Glen Muncy, 38, of Crum was arrested Aug, 29 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Raetta Hodge, 42, of Kermit was arrested Sept. 3 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Raymond Daniel Colton, 22, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Sept. 3 by the WPD and charged with DUI, obstructing, no operator’s, no insurance and improper registration.
- Katrina Fillinger, 39, of Breeden was arrested Sept. 3 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny.
- Pattie Lucille White, 49, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 2 by the WPD and charged with domestic battery and obstructing.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.