WILLIAMSON — A Wharncliffe man is facing kidnapping, battery and other charges, according to Mingo County Magistrate court records.
According to a criminal complaint, on June 21 a female victim was struck, leaving bruising and numerous red marks resulting in injuries needing medical attention.
The complaint alleges a man tied the victim to a chair and bound her hands with rope. When she tried to escape, the man reportedly dragged her by her hair through the threshold of the residence, according to a statement made by the victim to police.
Daniel Lee Johnson, 49 of Wharncliffe, is charged with malicious or unlawful assault, kidnapping or holding hostage and domestic battery. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail with no bond set.
In an unrelated case, officers recently arrested a man and charged him with driving under the influence and causing injuries in a March 2020 crash.
According to the complaint, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident March 20, 2020, in Matewan. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly spoke with members of the Matewan Fire Department, who told the officer that the driver — later identified as Benjamin Levi Prater, 40 of Jumping Branch — was driving a silver Honda Civic and had wrecked into a vehicle containing two victims.
Matewan Fire Department members also told the officer that the driver appeared highly intoxicated and was transported to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
The officer spoke to the driver of the other car, who told officers he was traveling toward Matewan when he observed the silver car “all over the road.” The victim said he tried to slow down and get off the road, but were struck.
According to the complaint, the victim told officers both he and his passenger sustained injuries from the crash.
The officer reportedly found an empty liquor bottle in the floor of the suspect’s car, and was reportedly unable to locate registration or proof of insurance in the vehicle. A later search by officers showed Prater’s license had been revoked in 2010.
In October 2021, officers were reportedly able to obtain medical records for Prater from the night of the crash. A blood alcohol test conducted that night reportedly showed Prater had a blood alcohol content of 0.266 when the sample was taken at 6:47 p.m. the evening of the accident.
Prater is charged with a felony county of driving under the influence for causing “serious bodily harm.” He was being held on a $5,000 bond but posted a personal recognizance bond June 21, the day of his arrest.