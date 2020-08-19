WINCO BLOCK — A Mingo County man is behind bars after police allege he attacked his uncle while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him.
Nathaniel Ethan Daniel Cassady, 24, of Winco Block was arrested Aug. 13 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Cassady entered the bedroom of his uncle and kicked him in the head repeatedly while he was sleeping.
Cassady also allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to use it to kill his uncle, according to police.
Cassady was arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $5,000 cash-only bail.
Sgt. P. Muncy and Dep. J. Casey were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- John Ray Jr., 77, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 8 by the MCSD and charged with kidnapping, brandishing a deadly weapon, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious assault, assault and battery.
- Stephen Andrew Thomasson, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 16 by the MCSD and charged with felony grand larceny. He was also charged with burglary, petit larceny, assault and brandishing a deadly weapon in a separate complaint.
- Charles Dwight Cox, 32, of Lynn was arrested Aug. 7 by the MCSD and charged with possession of adultered sudafed.
- Abigail Renee Chapman, 26, of Red Jacket was arrested Aug. 11 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of adultered sudafed, DUI 2nd offense, driving revoked, no insurance, no seatbelt and failure to yield. Chapman was also charged with burglary and conspiracy in a separate indictment.
- Daniel Keith Prater, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 8 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with entering without breaking, petit larceny and obstructing.
- John Lewis Tincher, 42, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 11 by the WPD and charged with driving suspended, driving revoked, no operator’s, obstructing an officer and required security.
- Craig Eldridge, 60, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 8 by the WPD and charged with reckless driving and interlock required.
- Chasity Hope Sullivan, 28, of Red Jacket was arrested Aug. 8 by the WVSP and charged with grand larceny. She was also charged with grand larceny in a separate complaint.
- James Chad Chaffin, 53, of Matewan was arrested Aug. 10 by the WPD and charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.
- Crystal Farley, 60, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with DUI and providing false info.
- Corey Robertson, 21, of Matewan and Bobby Robertson, 40, of Delbarton were arrested Aug. 12 by the MCSD and charged with battery.
- Calvin Coolidge Muncy, 61, of Kermit was arrested Aug. 11 by the WVSP and charged with failure to register.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.