WILLIAMSON — A man chaperoning a group of individuals from Serenity Pointe in Williamson was arrested Friday morning after police say he caused a disturbance at the Williamson Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office.
Carl Lindsey Fountain, 51, was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and charged with willful disruption of a government process, according to a criminal complaint that was filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, officers with the WPD was dispatched to the DHHR office along 3rd Avenue for a disturbance.
After talking to DHHR staff and customers in the lobby, officers learned that Fountain was chaperoning a group from Serenity Pointe and at some point he and the group got separated.
The complaint states that after entering the DHHR, Fountain started yelling and cussing at Donna Miller, who was a female among the group he was chaperoning.
The complaint goes on to say that Brady McGrew, who was also a member of the group being chaperoned by Fountain, tried to intervene when “Carl started yelling, cussing and threatening him.”
Staff members of the DHHR separated the defendant and called the police, according to the report.
Fountain was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and has since been released on bond. His address was listed as 201 Prichard St., which is also the address for Serenity Pointe.
Lt. J. Spence and Sgt. J. Marcum are listed as the arresting officers.
Here are other complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Jordan Lee Paige, 29, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of assault, trespassing, destruction of property and obstructing by the WPD.
- Joseph Scott Marcum, 35, of Lenore was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with shoplifting and petit larceny by the WPD.
- James Robinette, 42, of Belfry, Ky., was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with DUI and impeding traffic by the WPD.
- Darrin Thomas Varney, 32, of Stone, Ky., was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with DUI second offense, no insurance, no operator’s and not wearing a safety belt by the WPD.
- James Robert McDonald, 28, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses by the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police.