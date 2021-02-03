GILBERT — A man broke into a closed mining site in the Gilbert area and attempted to steal more than $15,000 in equipment, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Richard Smoot, 48, of Isaban was arrested Jan. 30 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Gilbert Police Department and is facing nine separate charges.
According to police, Smoot was caught at the Frasure Creek Mining property trying to take approximately $15,000 in cable line and $800 worth of insulators.
Smoot was charged with fleeing on foot, battery on an officer, assault on an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of adulterated pseudophedrine, trespassing on mining property, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Smoot remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden as of press time. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the arrest.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Luke Wallace, 40, of Breeden was arrested Jan. 29 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Brian Bentley, 46, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 24 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with assault on an officer, battery on an officer, trespassing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing.
- Joshua Bandy, 30, of Edgarton was arrested Jan. 26 by the MCSD and charged with burglary and grand larceny.
- Jimmy Ray Ooten, 40 of Matewan was arrested Jan. 27 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing on foot, battery on an officer and obstructing. He was also charged with assault, battery and leaving the scene of an accident in a separate complaint.
- Mandi Porter, 36, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 27 by the WPD and charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. Porter was also charged with trespassing and assault in a separate complaint.
- Robert Zebedee Evans, 28, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 27 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.