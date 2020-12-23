WILLIAMSON — Several criminal complaints were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Joseph Ryan Hinkle, 39, of Wharncliffe was arrested Dec. 17 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with possession with intent to deliver, DUI third offense and driving revoked.
- Phillip Eugene Mitchell, 27, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 12 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving suspended, no insurance and no registration.
- Tiffany Sue Sammons, 27, of Dingess was arrested Dec. 12 by the DPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- John Howard Griffith, 20, of Pineville was arrested Dec. 18 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with trespassing asked to leave.
- James Irving Joplin Jr., 44, of Red Jacket was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving revoked third offense, failure to maintain control and destruction of property.
- Joshua David Clark, 31, of Dans Branch was arrested Dec. 12 by the WVSP and charged with grand larceny.
- Rebecca Lynn Mabe, 42, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 16 by the MCSD and charged with battery.
- Nathan Scott Hatfield, 36, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 15 by the WVSP and charged with failure to register.
- Lancie Odis Bailey, 58, of Coal Mountain was arrested Dec. 10 by the Gilbert Police Department and charged with driving revoked, defective equipment and no insurance.
- Kelly Stevens Conn, 43, of Simon was arrested Dec. 16 by the MCSD and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving revoked.