SIDNEY, Ky. — Law enforcement in Mingo County arrested a Sidney, Kentucky, man this past week in connection with an ATV theft that occurred in late March.
John D. Adkins, 38, was arrested April 29 and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Adkins along with co-defendant Eric Estridge, who has already been apprehended by the Kentucky State Police, allegedly stole a Polaris side-by-side from the property of Samuel and Wendy Barker on March 24 in Chattaroy.
The two individuals allegedly cut the chain loose freeing the ATV from the carport and damaged the ignition key switch, making alterations for the vehicle to start without a key, according to the report.
Both Adkins and Estridge were allegedly seen on several security cameras while traveling on the ATV from the home in Chattaroy through Kentucky.
Deputies with the MCSD then located the stolen Polaris at Adkins’ home at Dix Fork in Sidney with the assistance of Kentucky State Police. Both Adkins and Estridge allegedly fled from the home on foot when law enforcement arrived on the property.
Law enforcement also executed an arrest warrant on Adkins for an alleged theft of a 10-foot Shelby Trailer on March 20. Adkins was charged with grand larceny and destruction of property in that incident.
Adkins was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail but has since been released on bond.
Here are other criminal complaints that were recently filed in Magistrate Court:
- Matthew Paul Thomasson, 33, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested April 28 by the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule one controlled substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy.
- Candis Harmon, 32, of Delbarton was arrested April 28 by the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the MCSD and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule one controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Jimmy Ray Ooten, 40, of Red Jacket was arrested April 28 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule one controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- Joseph Keith Harmon, 30, of Red Jacket was arrested April 25 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked DUI, third offense. He was also charged with destruction of property in a separate complaint.
- Misty Vance, 41, of Dingess was arrested April 24 by the MCSD and charged with assault and battery on an officer and two counts of obstruction.
- Bruce Baisden, 41, of Chapmanville was arrested April 24 by the MCSD and charged with DUI, assault and battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, and driving while suspended.
- Gregory Chad Compton, 37, of Delbarton was arrested April 27 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of destruction of property and no insurance.
- Thomas D. Diamond, 24, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested April 29 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, improper registration, and no insurance.
- Brittany Bentley, 32, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested April 29 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing and obstruction.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.