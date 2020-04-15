A Kermit woman was arrested this past week by law enforcement in Mingo County after she was allegedly involved in an armed car-jacking that occurred in January.
Danielle Annette Copley, 31, was arrested April 8 and charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint says that Copley along with James Gannon and another unknown male conspired to steal a 2014 red Chevy Cruze from victim Herman Junior Endicott from Goodman Hollow near Wiilliamson, according to a victim statement.
According to the complaint, Copley allegedly drove the vehicle up into the hills to a desolate location at the head of Goodman Hollow, and the two males held a gun to Endicott’s head and demanded him out of the car.
Once the two males got back into the vehicle, Copley drove off, according to the complaint.
Copley was arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where she is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Allen Keith Brewer, 41, of Kermit was arrested April 7 and charged with possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, felony possession of altered pseudophedrine, transferring/receiving stolen goods, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and conspiracy by the MCSD.
- Johnathan Luther Ball, 40, of Kermit was arrested April 7 and charged with possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, felony possession of altered pseudophedrine, transferring/receiving stolen goods and conspiracy by the MCSD.
- Charles Henry Jarvis, 46, of Williamson was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, felony possession of altered pseudophedrine, being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm, improper registration, no insurance and defective equipment by the MCSD.
- Michael D. Mills, 21, of Inez, Ky., was arrested April 7 and charged with receiving/transferring stolen goods and conspiracy by the MCSD stemming from an incident on Feb. 25. Mills was arrested on the warrant by authorities in Cabell County.
- William James Copley, 18, of Lenore was arrested April 9 and charged with destruction of property, trespassing and being a minor in possession of alcohol by the MCSD.
- Nathan Roy Ellis, 37, of Baisden was arrested April 9 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and obstruction by the Delbarton Police Department.
- Leonard Young Jr., 21, of Williamson was arrested April 7 and brandishing a deadly weapon and domestic battery by the MCSD.
- Timothy Blankenship, 23, of Delbarton was arrested March 29 and charged with domestic assault and violation of an EPO by the MCSD.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.