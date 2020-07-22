KERMIT — A man was arrested Friday and is facing several charges stemming from two separate domestic incidents that allegedly occurred in June.
Dan Harmon Lambert, 21, of Kermit was arrested July 17 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of strangulation, two counts of domestic assault, two counts of domestic battery and one count of child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on June 13 and on June 21 Lambert choked and punched his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.
On the second occasion, Lambert allegedly hit the victim’s arm in a downward motion as she was picking up their child, which caused the baby to fall back onto the bed.
Lambert was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey and is lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Homard Kenneth Mitchell, 47, of Gilbert was arrested July 14 by the MCSD and charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and brandishing after he allegedly fired shots at a victim operating his ATV on Stafford Branch Road and allegedly attempted to kill him.
- Raetta Ann Hodge, 42, of Kermit was arrested July 14 by the MCSD and charged with conspiracy and grand larceny.
- Adam Rick Bankston, 40, of Williamson was arrested July 14 by the MCSD and the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, neurontin.
- Larry Eugene Lockhart, 39, of Williamson was arrested July 13 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
- Russell Eugene Collins, 57, of Edgarton was arrested July 10 and charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, prohibited person carrying a firearm and no insurance by the MCSD.
- Anthony Wayne Rauch 42, of Lenore was arrested July 10 by the MCSD and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and conspiracy.
- Christopher Andrew Young, 20, of Williamson was arrested July 14 by the WVSP and WPD and charged with two counts of obstructing, two counts of assault on an officer and domestic battery.
- Leonard Isiah Young Jr., 22, of Williamson was arrested July 14 by the WVSP and WPD and charged with two counts of obstructing and two counts of assault on an officer.
- James Varney 52, of Williamson was arrested July 11 by the WPD and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault. He was also charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in a separate complaint.
- David Lee Baer, 68, of Williamson was arrested July 11 by the WPD and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
- Brian Keith Bentley, 46, of Rawl was arrested July 11 by the WPD and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
- Tracy James Evans, 29, of Delbarton was arrested July 11 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
- Thomas Spaulding, 62, of Kermit was arrested July 11 by the MCSD and Kermit Police Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify law enforcement, improper registration, and driving suspended.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.