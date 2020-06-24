WILLIAMSON — A Kentucky woman was arrested June 12 following an altercation in West Williamson and allegedly tried to snort a pill during her arrest, according to local law enforcement.
Aimee Gooslin, 27, of Stone was arrested by the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and obstructing an officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers responded to West 3rd Avenue for reports of a fight between a male and a female. When officers arrived, the male had left, and Gooslin was allegedly slumped on the steps of a local business with several bags.
She also appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of an alcoholic beverage, according to the report. The officers asked Gooslin to stay seated while he tried to verify her information.
According to the complaint, while trying to verify information the officers looked over and saw Gooslin allegedly crushing up a pill and attempting to snort it through a straw.
Gooslin was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Michael Terry Cline, 34, of Hanover was arrested June 17 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with malicious assault, robbery, grand larceny, brandishing a deadly weapon and being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm.
- Kevin Thomas 35, of Red Jacket was arrested June 12 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic assault and trespassing.
- Michael Vance, 72, of Delbarton was arrested June 17 by the Delbarton Police Department and the MCSD and charged with shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, brandishing a deadly weapon, animal cruelty and wanton endangerment.
- James Mitchell, 28, of North Matewan was arrested June 12 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Weston Rollyson, 29, of Gilbert was arrested June 11 by the MCSD and charged with violating home confinement.
- Norman Leander Ramey, 44, of Dingess was arrested June 13 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
- Glenn Hall, Jr. 65, of Williamson was arrested June 14 by the WPD and MCSD and charged with two counts each of domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Danny Wiley, 50, of Gilbert was arrested June 17 by the MCSD and Gilbert Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Scott Maynard, 43, of Edgarton was arrested June 17 by the Matewan Police Department and MCSD and charged with driving revoked.
- Donald Edward Grimmett, 45, of Verner was arrested June 17 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited drug purchase or receipt.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.