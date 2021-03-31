KERMIT — A Kentucky man has been charged with felony grand larceny after police in Mingo County say he stole a lawnmower that belonged to the mayor of Kermit.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on March 25, Michael Curtis Farley, 25, of Lovely broke into the Town of Kermit sewer plant and stole a John Deere 110 lawnmower that belonged to Charles Sparks.
According to the complaint, the mower was valued at $2,100. The incident happened March 7.
Farley was served with a warrant for the accused theft while behind bars at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, where he was being held due to a separate incident on March 8 where he was charged with receiving/transferring stolen goods, breaking and entering, destruction of property and grand larceny.
He remains behind bars in lieu of an $8,000 bail.
Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.W. Muncy and Cpl. E. Williams were listed as the investigating officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jane Doe, age and address unknown, was arrested March 21 by the MCSD and charged with trespassing railroad property and obstructing an officer.
- Houston Blankenship, 25, of North Matewan was arrested March 23 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Anthony Marcum, 30, of Williamson was arrested March 25 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.