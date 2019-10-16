JUSTICE — Glenn Rasnick Jr., 57, of Justice was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with malicious wounding and assault during commission of a felony by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Rasnick struck a female victim multiple times with an aluminum baseball bat. He also allegedly told the victim while he was beating her that he was going to kill her.
Rasnick was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey and is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bail. Cpl. E. Williams and Col. L Thomas were the investigating officers.
If convicted, Rasnick could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the charges.
Here are more recent arrests filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
SOLICITATION: Gary Edward Scott, 68, of Belfry was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with soliciting a prostitute after he allegedly offered $30 to an individual in exchange for oral sex, according to the criminal complaint. The Williamson Police Department and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a joint task force operation when Scott approached an individual cooperating with law enforcement. Police then conducted a traffic stop on Scott’s vehicle when he allegedly admitted to the act while being read his Miranda Rights. Scott is the brother of Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott. Sgt. J.L. Marcum along with patrolmen M.E. Tiller and A.T. Layne from the WPD as well as deputies B. Sipple and J.T. McCown from the MCSD were the arresting officers.
UNLAWFUL SHOOTING, RANDISHING: John Dee Marcum, 66, of Breeden was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with three counts of unlawful shooting at another in street, three counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing and destruction of property by the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police. According to the complaint, Marcum allegedly fired three shots at a vehicle with three occupants inside following an altercation along Cub Branch Road in Breeden. Troopers observed a bullet hole in the vehicle and found a bullet lying nearby on the ground, according to the report.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Paul Browning, 45, of Wharncliffe was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with second offense domestic assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm by the MCSD. According to the arrest report, Browning allegedly pulled as gun and pointed it at his wife, making her fear for her life. Once officers arrived, they discovered a glass pipe and a baggy of white crystal like substance appearing to be methamphetamine.
POSSESSION: Kassandra Lee, 37, of Matewan was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with being in possession of a controlled substance by the MCSD. According to the complaint, law enforcement observed Lee sitting in a vehicle outside of Giovanni’s in Red Jacket and knew she had warrants for her arrest. The officer found .591 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the defendant’s purse along with needles and an empty baggy. Lee was also served with warrants for 12 counts of cashing a worthless check stemming from incidents all the way back in 2004.
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER: Randall K. Nichols, 36, of Laurel Creek was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of substances to be used to manufacture methamphetamine by the Kermit Police Depart and MCSD. According to the complaint, officers found 1.8 grams of suspected meth, a set of scales and multiple baggies.
ASSAULT: Shawn Toler, age unknown, of Ragland was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault by the MCSD. According to the complaint, officers responded to a 911 call in Ragland when an elderly female said the defendant, who was her granddaughter’s boyfriend, came to her house with what appeared to be brass knuckles. Toler allegedly began cursing at the 65-year-old saying he was going to beat her and dared her to come out into the road.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Donnie Allen West, 40, of Gilbert was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault by the MCSD. According to the complaint, West took his wife to the spillway in Wyoming County and assaulted her. He then told her he was going to return to Neds Branch and beat her brains out. She talked him into stopping and letting her out at Razzle’s and as she exited the car West allegedly pushed her out of the car and then pulled out, causing her to fall onto the pavement and nearly be run over.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Priscilla Jean Vance, 41, of Breeden was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct by the WVSP. According to the report, Vance allegedly went to her aunt’s house and struck her two times in the face, once with an open fist. Upon arrival, troopers located the defendant in the roadway and she was screaming and cursing, causing a disturbance in the community. She was taken into custody.
GRAND LARCENY: Aubrey Trey Turley, 20, of Uneeda was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with grand larceny by the WVSP. According to an arrest report, Turley was released from Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden and left the jail on foot walking towards 22 Mine Road. He was then caught sitting inside of a highway safety work truck and was told by a worker to leave. He exited that vehicle and went to another, telling the employee that he worked for the company and was going to sit in the AC. Turley then allegedly gained access to a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and left the area traveling North on U.S. 119. The vehicle was later recovered by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in the community of Low Gap.
FORGERY: Lanetta Nelson, 48, and Jimmy Sheppard, 49, both of Delbarton were arrested Sept. 27 and charged with nine counts of forgery, nine counts of uttering, nine counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, nine counts of conspiracy to utter, 110 counts of fraudulent use of an access device and 110 counts of conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device by the MCSD. The two allegedly forged several checks and made numerous unauthorized transactions from a victim’s credit card between July 23 and Aug. 26. The victim was staying with Nelson at the time of the transactions.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT: Danny Joe Mills, 57, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of obstructing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication by the WPD and the MCSD.