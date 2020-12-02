GILBERT — The Gilbert Police Department, along with assistance from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, arrested a Wyoming County man on several drug charges following a traffic stop last month.
Carl Thomas Lester, 55, of Ikes Fork was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with four counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of pseudophedrine and driving left of center, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers with the GPD conducted a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Accent after observing the vehicle cross the center line numerous times, including at the curve by Gilbert Suites Motel.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver began moving erratically and appeared to be attempting to conceal an item under his seat, according to police.
After driving nearly half a mile from the time blue lights were initiated, the driver pulled to the side of the road.
After a search of the vehicle and the occupants inside, officers uncovered seven Alprazolam pills, seven Hydrocodone pills, over 3 grams of methamphetamine in two different containers and an amount of fentanyl, according to the complaint.
Lester was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, where he remains behind bars.
GPD Chief of Police N.A. Glanden, Patrolman J.T. Browning and Deputy M.J. Mounts were listed on the complaint as the investigating officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Brandon Lee Dillon, 31, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 24 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance after police say he sold fentanyl on two separate occasions to a confidential informant working with the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force Team.
- Shane M. Ablan, 31, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 20 by the WPD and charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, domestic battery and destruction of property. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, interlock required, driving suspended and no operator’s in a separate complaint.
- Rodney Scott Justice, 23, of Matewan was arrested Nov. 24 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Billy Edward Altice, 59, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 20 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Keneth Lee Mahon, 54, of Aflex, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 20 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with battery.
- Cassidy Paige Mounts, 22, of Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 21 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing a police officer.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.