HINCH — A Gilbert man was arrested recently after police say he broke into a residence, pointed a gun and threatened to kill his wife in front of his two children.
James Edward Smith III, 30, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and charged with two counts of domestic assault, domestic violence, brandishing a deadly weapon, wanton endangerment, and burglary, according to a criminal complaint field in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Smith allegedly came to a residence at the Right Hand Fork of Beach Creek Road where his wife and two kids were staying with a friend and demanded to be let in or he was going to kill himself.
The homeowner told him to leave, according to the complaint, but instead he forced open a bedroom window and came inside.
Once inside, Smith allegedly pulled out a pistol, grabbed his wife by the hair and placed the pistol to her head stating he was going to kill her. The homeowner tried to intervene and grab the defendant, but he turned the gun on her and said to leave him or alone or he would kill her.
The complaint states that all of this occurred in front of two children, ages 8 and 5, who were screaming for the defendant to stop the entire time.
Smith was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, but has been released on bail awaiting trial.
Trooper First Class H.A. Rose and Trooper First Class D.L. Contos were the investigating officers.
Here are more arrests recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Brandon Keith Bragg, 36, of Wharncliffe was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery, obstructing and assault on an officer by the WVSP.
- Austin Tyler Prater, 23, of Red Jacket was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with two counts of domestic violence by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
- Dale Maynard, 29, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with entering without breaking, grand larceny, destruction of property and fraudulent use of an access device by the Williamson Police Department.
- Brent Jerome Anderson. 33, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with domestic battery, unlawful assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing and assault on an officer by the WPD.
- Samantha Taylor, 33, of Ikes Fork was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with petit larceny by the MCSD.
- Robert Allen Baisden, 43, of Dingess was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with domestic assault and domestic violence by the WVSP.
- Jerry Dillon Jr., 34, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with two counts of driving revoked DUI second offense, no operators, and driving suspended by the WPD.
- James E. “Bubby” Gannon, 41, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving revoked DUI, driving suspended third offense, no operators and simple possession of marijuana by the WPD.
- Derek Parsons, 37, of Warfield, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with obtaining money, property and services under false pretenses by the Kermit Police Department.
- Christopher Thomas Stacy, 24, of Kermit was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with failure to update sex offender registry by WVSP.
- Amanda Rose Jarvis, 37, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with assault and battery by the WPD.
- Aaron Shay Blankenship, 32, of Gilbert was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with burglary and petit larceny by the MCSD.
- Darrell White, 57, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with DUI 3rd offense, driving revoked, driving suspended, reckless driving, no insurance, expired MVI, no registration and left of center by the WVSP.
- William David Maynard, 32, of Lenore was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with DUI above .150, DUI 3rd offense, driving revoked, speeding, reckless driving, no operators and no proof of insurance by the WPD.
- Dallas Joe Chafins, 30, of Dingess was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with two counts of domestic assault and domestic battery third offense and threatening criminal acts by a computer by the WVSP. He was also charged with grand larceny and burning personal property by the WVSP in a separate complaint.
- Mitchell Jarvis, 51, of Naugatuck was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with domestic assault by the MCSD.
- Samantha Sexton, 32, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with entering without breaking and petit larceny by the WPD.
- Michael Phillip Blankenship, 29, of Justice was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with four counts of forgery of a credit card and four counts of fraud by the Gilbert Police Department.
- Jessica Carolynn Maynard, 24, of Williamson and Jeanie Marie Fouch, 38, of Delbarton were arrested Nov. 23 and charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury by the WVSP.
- Vincent Tyrone Scales II, 28, of Red Jacket was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with domestic violence, larceny and obstructing by the MCSD.
- Haven Marie Salmons, 39, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with expired registration and driving revoked by the WPD.
- Timothy Blankenship, 23, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with violating an EPO by the MCSD.
- Francis Jean McNeely, 33, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with domestic violence and obstructing by the MCSD.
DISCLAIMER: All defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that alleges a criminal charge.