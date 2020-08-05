GILBERT — A man was arrested last week in the Slabtown area of Mingo County after police say he allegedly held his 17-year-old fiance against her will.
Nathan Hatfield, 36, of Gilbert was arrested July 25 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Hatfield allegedly would not let the victim leave the residence and grabbed her by the arms.
He continued to refuse to let her leave and then retrieved a firearm from the kitchen cabinet, according to police.
Hatfield is a convicted felon after he was charged with sexually motivated bribery in February 2018 when he was sentenced to 1-10 years in prison.
He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail.
K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Deputy T. Justice were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Katrina Sue Workman, 38, of Dingess was arrested July 25 by the MCSD and charged with nighttime burglary, brandishing a deadly weapon, destruction of property and domestic battery.
- David Anthony Hopson, 41, of Phelps, Kentucky, was arrested July 27 by the MCSD and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and passing in a no passing zone.
- Jerry Bruce Swafford, 64, of Chattaroy was arrested July 27 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to update sex offender registry.
- David Lee White, 29, of Delbarton was arrested July 27 by the WVSP and charged with failure to update sex offender registry.
- Carl Thomas Gibson, 62, of Wharncliffe was arrested July 25 by the WVSP and charged with DUI.
- Timothy Stacy, 48, of Kermit was arrested July 30 by the MCSD and charged with trespassing.
- Stephen Andrew Thomasson, 28, of Delbarton was arrested July 27 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with trespassing on posted land.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.