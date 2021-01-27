WILLIAMSON — An Edgarton man led three police agencies in Mingo County on a cross-county pursuit Jan. 17 that resulted in the one of the pursuing officers crashing his cruiser and rolling it multiple times.
Joshua Darrell Bandy, 30, was arrested Jan. 17 by the Williamson Police Department and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony fleeing causing injury, felony fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing property damage, no registration, no insurance and other traffic citations, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, an officer with the WPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Red Chevy Colorado for a registration violation, but the driver immediately began fleeing on West 3rd Avenue and then the wrong way on Ben Street to access U.S. 119.
With the officer still in pursuit, the driver was northbound on U.S. 119 in the southbound lane with vehicles approaching on the roadway. The driver eventually crossed the median back into the northbound lane and passed several vehicles before turning onto U.S. 52 toward Kermit.
The complaint says that officers with the MCSD and Kermit Police Department joined in on the pursuit as the driver continued to flee along U.S. 52 and passing vehicles on the two-lane road going toward Kermit.
After attempting to turn onto a city street in Kermit, Patrolman Matt Tiller with the WPD performed a “pit” maneuver and caused the vehicle to come to a stop.
Officers ordered the driver out of the vehicle, but he drove across the train tracks into a fenced in section of grass and was able to escape, according to police.
The report says the driver then led officers back down U.S. 52 toward Williamson. While pursuing the suspect, Patrolman Tiller hit a wet spot in the road, causing his cruiser to roll over several times and land in a ditch.
Tiller received minor injuries and was transported by STAT EMS to Tug Valley ARH for treatment, according to the report.
Officers continued to pursue the suspect toward Williamson, but he fled onto Ky. 292 and the pursuit was discontinued.
Kentucky State Police and other officers later discovered the vehicle wrecked over an embankment along Ky. 292 with no one inside. KSP and other officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.
On his way back to regular patrol, WPD Sgt. Jarrod Marcum observed a male walking along U.S. 52 near the Fairview Addition that matched the description of the driver. After seeing the officer, the male jumped into the bushes and attempted to hide, according to the report.
Marcum located the suspect and detained him until Patrolman Tiller could identify the male as the driver.
Bandy was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by David Justice and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $50,000 bail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Terry Andrew Baisden, 35, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 16 by the WPD and charged with possession with intent to deliver, trespassing and obstructing.
- Kevin Eric Gillman, 58, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 20 by the MCSD and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
- William Ball, Jr., 38, of Dingess was arrested Jan. 20 by the WVSP and charged with driving revoked third offense, possession of marijuana, expired MVI, expired registration, no insurance and defective equipment.
- Joshua Fouch, 35, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 18 by the MCSD and Matewan Police Department and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, felony fleeing, expired registration and failure to obey a traffic device.
- Ryan David Dempsey, 26, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 15 by the MCSD and charged with being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm.
- Clark D. Cassady, 38, of Tomahawk, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 17 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with grand larceny.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.