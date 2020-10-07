DINGESS — Mingo County deputies say a woman jumped out of a moving car to escape after being kidnapped last week.
According to the complaint, a deputy visited a residence Sept. 27 to talk with a victim about a domestic violence incident that had happened Sept. 25 and 26.
The complaint says the victim told police that she was hit with closed fists, drug across a floor and had her head struck against the post of a vehicle.
The victim also told police that a man threatened her with force numerous times over the course of the two days and said numerous times “that he would kill her if she tried to leave or call anybody.”
The victim told police that on Sept. 26 she was being transported in a vehicle against her will. She said she waited for the driver to slow down to 30 miles per hour, jumped out of the vehicle in the Breeden area and went to a nearby residence to call 911.
The victim went to Logan Regional Medical Center and received medical attention for her injuries, according to police.
Jonathan Keith Vance, 28, of Dingess was arrested Sept. 28 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with kidnapping, strangulation, malicious or unlawful assault and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Vance was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Deputy T.J. Justice was listed as the arresting officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
Angela Dawn Smith, 42, of
- Varney was arrested Sept. 29 by the MCSD and charged with identity-taking from another person, obstructing an officer and permitting an unlicensed driver.
- Jeffrey Todd Prater, 39, of Red Jacket was arrested Sept. 26 by the WVSP and MCSD and charged with person prohibited of possessing a firearm, two counts of battery on an officer and three counts obstructing.
- Rhonda Johnson, 41, of Williamson was arr
ested Oct. 1 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a contro
- lled substance, obstructing and trespassing.
- Charles Crum, 37, and Jennifer Crum, 31, both of Lenore were arrested Oct. 1 and charged with gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Millie Newsome of Williamson was arrested Oct. 1 by the WPD and charged with nighttime burglary, trespassing, destruction of property and two counts of obstructing an officer.
- Kenneth James Ingersoll, 34, of Matewan was arrested Sept. 30 by the MCSD and charged with escape or attempt to escape from custody.
- Joey Varney, 38, of Varney was arrested Sept. 29 by the MCSD and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving suspended, no insurance and obstructing an officer.
- Patricia Varney, 44, of Varney was arrested Sept. 29 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer and permitting an unlicensed driver.
- John Everett Copley Jr., 34, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 27 by the MCSD and charged with destruction of property.
- James Carl Mitchell, 28, of North Matewan was arrested Sept. 28 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to register.
- M
- elissa Blankenship, 41, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 26 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked, no operators, no insurance and no registration.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.