DINGESS — A Dingess man is facing several felony charges after police in Mingo County allege he fired several gunshots inside and outside his residence with his two young children present.
Shane Donaldson Hensley, 31, was arrested April 23 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, felony possession of a firearm and destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers responded to the Dingess area after Mingo 911 Dispatchers alerted them.
Officers knocked on the door of the residence, and Hensley opened the door and was ordered to come out with his hands in the air because officers noticed a small pistol with the hammer back laying on the chair beside the door, according to the report.
Deputies placed Hensley into handcuffs for safety reasons and proceeded to speak to Hensley’s wife, who told police that her husband was saying people were outside of their residence ready to kill him and that when she asked him to leave he said no that the people after him would ambush him, according to the report.
The complaint said the victim told police that she took their two children, ages 3 and 6 months old, to their bedroom when Hensley allegedly fired four shots inside the residence, shooting out windows and hitting the walls.
She told police that she then took her children and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 and that while she was there, Hensley came outside and fired more rounds close to a nearby residence. The neighbors also verified the information, according to the report.
Officers also discovered that Hensley is a convicted felon prohibited of being in possession of a firearm for a first degree robbery charge from May 2015.
Hensley was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and remains lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time. The jail’s website did not list his bail amount.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Kenneth Brandon Ooten, 29, of Delbarton was arrested April 24 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with domestic assault and trespassing.
- Brandon Scott Cline, 35, of Gilbert was arrested April 23 by the WVSP and charged with simple possession after he allegedly smoked marijuana in front of officers after calling them to domestic altercation.
- Chelsea J. Blackburn, 18, of Chattaroy was arrested April 20 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing from an officer.
- Larry Huff, 58, of Gilbert was arrested April 19 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked, simple possession, no insurance, improper use of registration and no inspection sticker.
- Jimmy Ooten, 40, of Red Jacket was arrested April 18 by the WVSP and charged with violation of a domestic violence order.
- Gregory Jude, 43, of Delbarton was arrested April 17 by the MCSD and charged with strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon.
- Regina Kaye Varney, 40, of Lenore was arrested April 16 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine and marijuana, driving suspended, no insurance and no registration.
- Devin Roby Gearles, 25, of North Matewan was arrested April 10 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and destruction of property.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.