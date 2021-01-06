BELO — Nathaniel Chase Hamilton, 20, of Delbarton was arrested Dec. 26 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with wanton endangerment, domestic assault, and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, the victim said her son came into her residence acting belligerent and irate while waiving a pistol around and ripped a door off its hinges.
The complaint says that Hamilton fired a pistol into the wall of the home near the television, while his mother was standing in the doorway near the TV. He also started hitting his mother across the legs with a broom stick.
Hamilton was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden but has since been released on bail.
Trooper First Class R.L. Jennings with the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP was listed as the investigating officer.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Vincent Tyrone Scales, 29, of Newtown was arrested Dec. 21 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, destruction of property, assault, battery and obstructing. He was also charged with destruction of property in a separate complaint.
- John Huff, 56, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 19 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing on foot, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing.
- Jason Hatfield, 42, and Miranda Chaffin, 36, of McCarr, Kentucky, were arrested Dec. 22 by the MCSD and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Scott Maynard, 44, of Edgarton was arrested Dec. 28 by the WVSP and charged with domestic assault and assault.
- Nathaniel Harland Williams, 29, of Kermit was arrested Dec. 26 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery and obstruction.
- William T. Stacey, 48, of McAndrews, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 24 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property.
- Randy Dale New, 33, of Ballard was arrested Dec. 23 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Eric Justin Slone, 29, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 23 by the WPD and charged with petit larceny.
- Justin Clarke Blankenship, 36, of Gilbert was arrested Dec. 23 by the MCSD and charged with possession of a deadly weapon, altered sudafed and possession of a controlled substance.
- Tyrone Davis, 39, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 22 by the WPD and charged with felony fleeing, driving revoked third offense, no operator’s and no insurance.
- Rickey Blackburn, 61, of Baisden was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with two counts assault on an officer, two counts obstructing an officer, battery on an officer, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.