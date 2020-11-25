WILLIAMSON — A Danville man was recently arrested in Mingo County after police say he attempted to meet a 14-year-old he met online.
Ronald Dwayne Miller, 37, was arrested Nov. 14 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Nov. 13 a subject known as “DWA” contacted a 14-year-old female using a dating app called Meet24. The conversation immediately became sexual, and when “DWA” was told he was speaking to a 14-year-old he continued the conversation, which remained sexual, according to police.
Police said the male asked several questions about the juvenile’s sexual experiences and said “U aren’t that far away,” offering a meeting location at the baseball field near the Williamson exit.
On the following day, the male arrived at the pre-determined location in Williamson, driving a vehicle he said he would. The vehicle was identified by make and photos that were previously sent by the suspect, according to police.
Miller was arrested and arraigned by Magistrate David Justice and sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, where he remains behind bars. If convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.
WVSP TFC R.L. Jennings and Cpl. D.L. Contos were listed in the complaint as the investigating officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Bill Cody Cisco, 45, of Aflex, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 18 by the WPD and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.
- Thomas Laquay Eanes, 30, of Parkersburg was arrested Nov. 15 by the WPD and charged with fleeing from officer, reckless driving, driving revoked and no insurance.
- Phillip Puckett, 32, of Williamson was arrested Nov. 18 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked and no operator’s.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.