MARROWBONE — A Crum man was charged with child neglect causing serious injury as well as several other charges after police say he body slammed a 6-year-old child during a domestic argument in Mingo County on Nov. 3.
Birdie Glen Muncy, 39, was arrested Nov. 6 by law enforcement in Wayne County and also charged with two counts of domestic assault and domestic battery as well as malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Muncy was in an argument with his girlfriend in the Marrowbone area of Mingo County and stabbed her in the head and back.
The complaint goes on to say that he continued to punch and kick the victim while she was on the floor until she lost consciousness. Muncy was also screaming that he was going to kill her and the children, according to police.
The report says that a 6-year-old child who was at the scene tried to intervene, and Muncy picked the child up and body slammed him causing bruising and cuts to the child’s back. The child was treated on scene by EMS.
Muncy fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but a warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was picked up by police in Wayne County last week.
Muncy was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Western Regional Jail.
Mingo County Sheriff Deputy J. Casey and Sgt. P. Muncy were listed as the investigating officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Johnathon Meade, 24, of Breeden was arrested Nov. 5 by the MCSD and charged with destruction of property.
- Michael D. Adkins, 33, of Ashland, Kentucky, was arrested Nov. 5 by the MCSD and charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of altered sudafed, driving suspended and no insurance.
- Cody Marshall Hurley, 33, of Cyclone was arrested Nov. 5 by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Glen Dale Merritt Jr, 47, of Delbarton was arrested Nov. 3 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with DUI.
- Fabian Carter, 60, of Gilbert was arrested Nov. 2 by the MCSD and charged with violating a protective order.
- Jonathan Lucas Pullin, 37, of Forest Hills, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 31 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and altered sudafed.
- Zachary Blake Lester, 25, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 31 by the MCSD and charged with driving revoked.
- Charles Dwight Cox, 32, of Edgarton was arrested Oct. 30 by the WPD and MCSD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, altered sudafed, driving suspended and defective equipment.
- Rex Allen Cline, 57, of Gilbert was arrested Oct. 31 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and malicious wounding.
John Thomas, 31, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 31 by the WPD and charged with child abuse creating risk of bodily injury.
- Fed Lee Blevins, 39, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 30 by the WPD and charged with burglary.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.