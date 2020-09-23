WILLIAMSON — Several arrests were made by law enforcement in Mingo County over the course of the past week, including a Cleveland, Ohio, man who was charged with attempted burglary after an incident in Delbarton.
Sumner James Crawford II, 47, was also charged with trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing by the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
He is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Brian Runyon, 49, of Lenore was arrested Sept. 18 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of pseudophedrine.
- John Griffith and Charles Morrison, both of Williamson, were arrested Sept. 11 and by the WPD and charged with petit larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy. Griffith was also charged with a separate charge of petit larceny in a different complaint.
- Cam Dotson, 56, of Kermit was arrested Sept. 12 by the MCSD and charged with DUI, no registration and no insurance.
- Arlene Renee Helvey, 34, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 15 by the Williamson Police Department and MCSD and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance.
- Lesa Dillon, 47, and Jerry Dillon 58, of Delbarton were arrested Sept. 15 by the WVSP and charged with aiding and abetting a sex offender by the WVSP.
- David Lee White, 29, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 16 by the WVSP and charged with failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of obstructing.
- Ashley Nicole Collins, 34, of Delbarton was arrested Sept. 16 and by the MCSD and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- John “Jay” Mayhew, 37, of McCarr, Kentucky, was arrested Sept. 17 by the MCSD and charged with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Desiree Cleage, 31, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 11 by the WPD and charged with DUI.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.