BIG SPLINT — A Chattaroy woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a man at gunpoint and stole $2,000 in cash.
Holly Kassandra Bates, 27, of Chattaroy was arrested Jan. 13 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with first degree robbery by use of firearm, assault during commission of a felony, grand larceny and conspiracy, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Bates conspired with an unknown individual to rob victim James Collins at gunpoint. During the robbery, Bates took $2,000 in cash as well as the victim’s cell phone, according to police.
The victim also allegedly received a wound to his ear during the theft.
Bates was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently being lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Cpls. L. Thomas and R. Fitch were the investigating officers.
Here are other arrests recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Timothy Dale Mahon, 52, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with DUI 2nd offense, driving revoked 2nd offense, open container, driving suspended, no insurance, no operator’s and no seatbelt by the Williamson Police Department.
- Jonah N. Lester, 32, of Stopover, Ky., was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with destruction of property, grand larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle by the MCSD stemming from an incident in June 2018.
- William Ward, 47, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with two counts of domestic assault, two counts of domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon by the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
- Hark Richard Mullins, 49, of Newtown was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm by the MCSD.
- Nathan Wayne Keene, 28, of Pikeville, Ky., was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with possession of a substance to be used as a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine by the MCSD.
- Justin T. Marcum, 32, of Lenore was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with domestic battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer by the WPD.
- Marcus Cody Adkins, 35, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with petit larceny by the WVSP.
- Dwight Warren, 43, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with no operator’s and driving suspended by the WPD.
- Troy Avery Warrix, 38, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with obstructing by the WVSP.
- Britney Ann Blankenship, 19, of Phelps, Ky., was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with fleeing from police by the MCSD.
- Clyde Melvin Duff, 35, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault by the MCSD.
- Johnny Mike Leander Johnson, 28, of Red Jacket was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance by the MCSD.
DISCLAIMER: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.