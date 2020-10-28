BREEDEN — Law enforcement in Mingo County arrested a Breeden man this past week after an ATV theft on Sept. 27.
Joshua Marcum, 36, was arrested Oct. 22 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers spoke with a man in Naugatuck who said that his son was hunting at Marrowbone Development when his green 2003 Honda Rubicon ATV was stolen.
According to the report, deputies received an anonymous tip that the stolen ATV was in the back of a truck at Marcum’s residence in Breeden. Officers went to the residence and found the ATV and was able to recover it.
According to police, the ATV was worth more than $1,000.
Marcum was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, but has since been released on bail.
Dep. T. Justice, Dep. M.J. Mounts, Dep, J. Tincher, Sgt. P. Muncy, and Sgt. N. Mines were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- John Franklin Williams, 52, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 23 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with grand larceny.
- Sumner James Crawford III, 47, of Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 21 by the Delbarton Police Department and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Jessica Lee Gannon, 32, of Williamson was arrested Oct. 16 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with shoplifting and petit larceny.
- Shawn D. Adkins, 23, of Huddy, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 23 by the WPD and charged with fleeing, reckless driving and no insurance.
Robert L. Gravely, 58, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 19 by the DPD and charged with obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
- Larry Ronald Jones, 60, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 19 by the DPD and charged with obstructing an officer and public intoxication.
- Michael James Jones, 22, of Cape Coral, Florida, was arrested Oct. 16 by the WPD and charged with trespassing, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
- Kathryn Elizabeth Lemaster, 27, of Charleston was arrested Oct. 17 by the WPD and charged with being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, driving revoked, no operators, no insurance and no registration.
- Freddie K. Cole, 58, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 17 by the WPD and charged with driving revoked.
- Randi Neace, 53, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Oct. 17 by the WPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, altered Sudafed, driving revoked, no insurance and no registration.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.