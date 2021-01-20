WILLIAMSON — A man was arrested at the Marathon gas station in Williamson last week on drug charges.
Joseph Eugene Blevins Jr., 24, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 14 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver, two counts possession of a deadly weapon and one count of altered pseudophedrine, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers received a tip that Blevins, who had an active warrant, was on the premises.
Upon searching Blevins, officers found a white plastic container containing two plastic bags with meth and a piece of paper containing a small amount of heroin, according to police.
According to the report, the methamphetamine weighed out to be five grams while the heroin weighed 0.3 grams.
Blevins was also found in possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol, a set of brass knuckles wrapped in a bandana and $737, according to police.
Blevins was also served with a warrant for a felony charge of receiving or transferring stolen goods from an incident in October 2020.
He was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bail.
Here are more criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Ryan Perkins, 35, of Meador was arrested Jan. 13 by the MCSD and charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, battery on an officer and fleeing on foot.
- Jimmy Ooten, 40 of Red Jacket was arrested Jan. 13 by the MCSD and charged with fleeing. He was also charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods for an incident in December 2020.
- Robert Chapman, 53, of Pinsonfork, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 12 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with escape from custody, obstructing an officer and fleeing on foot. He was also charged with reckless driving, fleeing in a vehicle, failure to stop and no insurance as well as permitting unauthorized driver, permitting DUI, no registration and obstructing in two separate complaints.
- Mary Melissa Runyon, 35, of Dingess was arrested Jan. 9 by the MCSD and charged with child neglect with risk of serious injury, DUI, fleeing DUI, driving suspended, domestic assault, trespassing and obstructing an officer.
- Dylan Thomas Tomblin, 24, and Billy Eugene Preston, 42, of Delbarton were both arrested Jan. 8 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with unlawful taking of timber and conspiracy.
- Mark Allen Lloyd, 48, of Phelps, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 8 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.