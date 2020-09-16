WHARNCLIFFE — A Baisden man is facing three felony charges after a police chase with a Mingo County deputy.
Levi Richard Mullins, 19, was arrested on outstanding warrants on Sept. 9 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony counts of fleeing from an officer, malicious assault and destruction of property as well as eight motor vehicle misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the Gilbert Creek area of Mingo County on Sept. 1 when the driver sped off.
Deputies say the driver reached speeds of 65 mph on the small rural roads during the chase and eventually turned onto a dirt road known as Twin Star.
The deputy chased the driver for two to three miles on the rough terrain, according to the complaint, then the driver stopped his vehicle and then backed his vehicle into the police cruiser causing damage to the front end of the cruiser.
The deputy then chased the driver of the vehicle on foot for roughly half a mile to a mile before he jumped over a hillside and went down a mountain, which is when the officer decided to end the pursuit, according to the report.
The driver did not have valid registration or insurance for the vehicle, which was severely damaged with busted out windows, and also had his driver’s license revoked for a previous DUI offense.
Mullins was arraigned by Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bail.
Deputy M.J. Mounts was listed as the arresting officer on the report.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Roger Andrew Anderson, 28, and Jonathan Anderson, of Matewan were arrested Sept. 10 by the MCSD and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Larry Ray Huff, 59, of Gilbert was arrested Sept. 8 by the MCSD and charged with possession of fentanyl more than five grams.
- Clyde M. Duff Jr., 36, of Kermit was arrested Sept. 8 by the MCSD and charged with domestic battery.
- Lawrence Dante Hill, 38, was arrested Sept. 7 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with battery and obstructing.
- Johnny Fitzgerald Huff, 56, of Gilbert was arrested Sept. 8 by the MCSD and charged with receiving or transferring stolen.
- Larry Wolford, 49, of Matewan was arrested Sept. 8 by the MCSD and Matewan Police Department and charged with unlawful disposal of litter.
- Anthony Keith Yates, 40, of Baisden was arrested Sept. 8 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with failure to register.
- Larry Joe Kirk, 50, of Williamson was arrested Sept. 8 by the WPD and charged with attempted breaking and entering and assault.
- Joyce Hodge White, 63, of Lenore was arrested Sept. 6 by the WVSP and charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.
- Steven Anthony Hackney, 38, and Haley Dawn Hatfield, 21, of Williamson were arrested Sept. 7 by the WPD and charged with obstructing an officer, destruction of property and tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Sherry R. Akers, 47, of Verdunville was arrested Sept. 6 by the MCSD and charged with obstructing an officer.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.