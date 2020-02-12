WILLIAMSON — Police in Mingo County have been busy with several arrests, including multiple involving the possession of drugs.
Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 police in the county made 22 arrests in total. Here is a list of criminal complaints that were recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Jeffery Todd Prater, 39, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery, strangulation and being a person prohibited of possessing a firearm by the West Virginia State Police. He was also arrested and charged with obstructing by the WVSP in a separate complaint dated for Feb. 4.
- Amy Mitchell, 38, of Verner was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
- Timothy S. Davis, 27, of Amherstdale was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with grand larceny by the WVSP.
- Harold Cox, 46, of Edgarton was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with possession with intent to deliver by the Matewan Police Department and the MCSD.
- John Franklin Williams, 52, of Red Jacket was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance by the MCSD.
- Anthony M. Scales, 42, of Matewan was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with 14 counts of petit larceny by the MCSD.
- Aaron W. Grant, 29, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with burglary by the Williamson Police Department.
- Billy Eugene Preston, 42, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with petit larceny by the Gilbert Police Department.
- Ronald Bailey, 57, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon by the MCSD.
- Andrew Wesley Winters, 31, of Kermit was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with fraudulent use of an access device by the WVSP.
- Steve Lockhart, 46, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery, and fleeing by the MCSD.
- Thomas Woodrow Cook, 30, of Matewan was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with destruction of property by the MCSD.
- Jeremy Gooslin, 30, of North Matewan was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with DUI by the MCSD.
- Stephanie Anita Newsome, 26, of North Matewan was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with permitting DUI, disorderly conduct, and obstructing by the MCSD.
- Austin Tyler Prater, 23, of Matewan was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with domestic assault by the WVSP.
- Stephanie Eastwood, 43, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with driving suspended, no operators, and no insurance by the WPD.
- Kelly Carter Jude, 42, of Inez, Ky., was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with DUI and simple possession by the MCSD.
- Melissa Dawn Seay, 35, of Delbarton was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with providing false information and simple possession by the WVSP.
- Kevin Maynard, 31, of Nolan was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with DUI by the WVSP.
- Bart Allen Pinson, 49, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with permitting DUI by the WVSP.
- Billy Ray Perry, 45, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with driving suspended and driving revoked by the WVSP.
- Esau Jeremiah Canterbury, 32, of Lenore was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with third degree sexual abuse by the WVSP.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.