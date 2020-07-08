WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County man is behind bars after a June robbery in which police say he pointed a firearm at a mother and her son.
James Robert McDonald II, 29, of Delbarton, was arrested July 4 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony grand larceny, brandishing a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and fraudulent schemes, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, the victim told police that, on June 19, she and her son were attempting to purchase a vehicle from McDonald when he robbed her.
The complaint says McDonald stole approximately $1,800 in cash.
While fleeing with the cash, the victim pursued McDonald in her vehicle and he allegedly drew a firearm and pointed it at the victim and her son in an intimidating manner, according to the report.
A warrant for McDonald’s arrest was issued by Deputy J. Casey and Cpl. A. Mounts, and McDonald was apprehended Saturday by Casey and Deputy J. Tincher.
McDonald is no stranger to law enforcement, as he has been arrested several times in the past, including in a counterfeit money scheme in Logan County last year.
He also had an outstanding warrant charging grand larceny in Logan County from a separate incident.
McDonald was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden. His bail amount was not immediately listed on the jail’s website.