Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - West Virginia State Police troopers said a Gilbert man cashed more than $132,450 in fraudulent checks from his employer over a year's time.
David Brian Blankenship, 44, is facing felony charges of grand larceny, forgery, uttering and fraudulent use of an access device, according to criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on July 24.
On April 15, trooper T.G. Kania III was contacted by the owner of A-1 Fencing Inc. in Gilbert who said he had discovered numerous unauthorized transactions in his business account.
The owner told Kania that Blankenship was employed as a foreman at the business and had become in possession of multiple company check books and had been writing unauthorized checks to himself.
Further investigation revealed that Blankenship had been writing checks to himself using A-1 Fencing, Inc. checks starting on March 9, 2018, until March 27, 2019.
On April 30, Blankenship told Kania he had drafted numerous checks to himself using the A-1 Fencing, Inc. checks, according to the criminal complaint. Blankenship told the officer he would address checks to himself for whatever amount he deemed necessary that day.
Blankenship said he would forge the name of the owner of A-1 Fencing, Inc. and travel to the Bank of Mingo in Gilbert to obtain cash, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Blankenship faces up to 10 years on the grand larceny charge, up to 10 years for the forgery and uttering charge and up to 10 years for fraudulent use of an access device.
He is currently being held Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash only bail.
GRAND LARCENY: A man from Varney, Kentucky, was arrested and is facing charges of grand larceny, conspiracy, entering without breaking, destruction of property, escape from custody, fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer, according to Williamson City Police.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on July 23, Jeremiah D. Young, 30, entered the Professional Transportation Inc. office on 3rd Avenue in Williamson and stole a 2015 Kia van.
The vehicle and the GPS equipment attached to the vehicle received damage valuing at approximately $15,000.
Warrants were issued for Young's arrest. Williamson police chief Grady Dotson and officer Jarrod Marcum found Young walking near the underpass on Harvey Street in Williamson on July 23.
While officers were conducting a pat-down, Young broke free and fled on foot toward 3rd Avenue. After a short pursuit, the officers recaptured Young and took him back into custody.
The grand larceny, conspiracy, entering without breaking, destruction of property and escape from custody are all felony charges while fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer are misdemeanor offenses.
Young is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $22,000 bond.
ASSAULT: A Gilbert man is facing assault, brandishing a deadly weapon and trespassing charges stemming from two separate incidents, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Police allege Keevin Hansell Walls, 64, swung a makeshift club, which consisted of a sock filled with rocks, toward a victim on July 20, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
Walls also attempted to grab the victim during the altercation.
According to the complaint, warrants were issued, and Walls was located July 23 after a call to Mingo County 911 from a manager at Mill Creek Equipment that Young was trespassing and had been asked to leave.
The officer was taking a statement from the manager when Walls pulled back into the parking lot.
He was arrested and charged with trespassing and the two additional warrants for assault and brandishing a deadly weapon.
If convicted, Walls faces up to one year in prison for brandishing a deadly weapon, up to six months for assault and up to six months for the trespassing charge.
Walls was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Harvey and is now out on bail.