GILBERT — A Gilbert man was arrested last week after police allegedly found more than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in three separate baggies.
Weston Daniel Rollyson, 28, was arrested Feb. 12 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Gilbert Police Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, police were patrolling on U.S. 52 in Gilbert when they observed two individuals standing in the middle of Old County Road.
The complaint says the officers observed the two subjects make a hand-to-hand exchange before Rollyson saw the officers and started walking away.
The officers tried to stop the vehicle to talk to Rollyson when they allegedly saw him drop a small white baggy out of his right hand, which turned out to contain a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The officers then stopped Rollyson and performed a pat down and found an orange container in his front left pocket that allegedly contained two additional bags of a white substance that were individually packaged for sale.
Rollyson was then placed in custody and taken to the Gilbert Police Department for processing.
The complaint says that Gilbert Chief Nathan Ganden tested the substance with a DetectaChem drug test, and the white powdery substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Chief Glanden weighed each baggy and found that the first bag to be .50 grams, the second being .45 grams, and the third containing 1.57 grams.
Rollyson was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate County by Magistrate Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bail.
Deputy L. Thomas, Patrolman C.D. Haynes and Chief Glanden were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are more criminal complaint recently filed in Magistrate Court:
- Rebecca Duncan, 39, of Minford, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with possession of altered sudafed, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, willful disruption of a governmental process, obstructing and defective equipment by the MCSD.
- Denise West, 47, of Logan was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with breaking and entering and petit larceny by the MCSD and Williamson Police Department.
- Robert S. Hitchcock, 67, of Williamson was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with theft of public utilities by the WPD.
- Amanda Bryant, 38, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with false information, destruction of property, and leaving the scene with property damage by the West Virginia State Police.
- Brian Charles Kennedy, 30, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with domestic assault by the MCSD.
- Daniel Kirby Nelson of Crum was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with two counts of fleeing by the MCSD.
- Claude Eugene Francis, 52, of Matewan was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with domestic assault, domestic battery, and destruction of property by the WVSP.
- Randall Francis, 49, of Matewan was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with battery by the WPD.
- Bobby New, 43, of Baisden was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with leaving the scene with property damage by the WVSP.
- Ricky Sheppard, 33, of Ragland was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with domestic battery and trespassing by the MCSD.
- Bruce Emory Hatfield, 33, of Varney was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with DUI and defective equipment by the GPD and MCSD.
- Larry James Bryant, 46, of Justice was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving revoked DUI and defective equipment by the MCSD.
- John Fitzgerald Huff, 56, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with simple possession, prostitution, driving revoked and defective equipment by the WVSP.
- Melissa Sue Harvey, 36, of Accoville was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with simple possession and prostitution by the WVSP.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.