WILLIAMSON — A convicted felon, who is known to law enforcement in both Mingo and Pike counties, is back behind bars after police say he fired a gun near a home on Vinson Street.
Evaristo Ali “Chino” Valdelamar, 38, of Huntington but formerly of Williamson was arrested Feb. 16 by the Williamson Police Department and charged with wanton endangerment, being a felon possessing a firearm and firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the report, officers responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm at 647 Vinson St., where the caller said that a male described as “Kenny Wilder” had another unknown male threatening him at gunpoint.
The caller then told police that the unknown male was allegedly under the carport and was beating on the door of the residence. Once officers arrived, they allegedly discovered Valdelamar beneath the carport of the residence by the caller’s description.
Valdelamar was taken into custody, and a .22 caliber Jennings handgun was allegedly located in the same area, according to the report.
Valdelamar has been charged and convicted of several felonies in the past, including as recent May 2019 when he was charged with {span}charged with malicious wounding, extortion, brandishing and destruction of property.
Valdelamar was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
WPD Sgt. J. Marcum, Patrolman M. Tiller, Mingo County Deputy M. Mounts and West Virginia State Police Trooper R. Jennings were listed as the arresting officers.
Here are other arrests that were recently filed in Magistrate Court:
- Michelle Ann Dalatowski, 44, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 17 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit material and soliciting of a minor.
- Brandon Wyatt Adams, 38, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with driving revoked DUI third offense and no operator’s second offense by the WPD.
- Katrina Mae Layne, 27, of Genoa was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, pseudophed altered and obstructing by the MCSD.
- Mark Steven Conley, 48, of Pinsonfork, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with DUI second offense, driving revoked DUI and failure to stop by the WPD.
- Brianna Blankenship, 25, of Delbarton was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with presenting counterfeit contraband into jail by the MCSD.
- Joshua Ronald Bailey, 22, of Gilbert was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon by the MCSD.
- Joseph Wayne Burton, 27, of Belfry, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and public intoxication by the MCSD.
- Jeffery Duane Hurley, 23, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and public intoxication by the MCSD.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.