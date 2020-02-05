LENORE — A Harts man was recently arrested in Mingo County after police say he stole nearly $5,000 worth of items from his employer.
Michael Lee Adams, 39, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, conspiracy and tampering with a motor vehicle by the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint states that on Dec. 19, 2019, a maintenance garage in Lenore belonging to HJM Trucking was broken into and vandalized. Approximately seven batteries, one spoke, two brake drums, two 100-foot extension cords and approximately 70 feet of welding leads were allegedly stolen, according to police.
Additionally, a red light bar off a nearby MACK truck was also allegedly stolen as well as two CB radios and a CD player. The total dollar value was approximately $4,930, according to the complaint.
On the same day that the items were stolen, Adams took items matching the stolen items to Benders Recycling in Chapmanville, according to the complaint.
The complaint goes on to say that Adams was employed by HJM Trucking but failed to report to work the next day. Adams allegedly told members of HJM trucking that he did not steal the items, but only signed for them at the recycling yards. He claimed that Ronald Moore stole the items, according to the arrest report.
Adams was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail but has since been released on bond.
Trooper D.L. Contos with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police was the investigating officer.
Here are more recent arrests filed in Mingo Magistrate Court:
- Brian Edward Wages, 32, of Louisa, Ky., was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with possession of altered Sudafed and simple possession of a controlled substance by the Williamson Police Department.
- Allen Fleming, 49, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture controlled substance, driving while suspended and failure to stop by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
- Roby Gearles, 56, of Freeburn, Ky., was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with prohibited person in possessio
- n of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of altered Sudafed by the MCSD.
- Bobby Lester of Matewan was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with domestic battery by the MCSD.
- Austin Dotson, 26, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and strangulation by the WVSP.
- William Huff, 52, of North Spring was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with driving suspended and no insurance by the Gilbert Police Department.
- Eddie Ray Smith of Browning Fork was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with battery by the MCSD.
- Johnce Followay, 32, of Breeden was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with five counts of failure to update sex offender registry by the WVSP.
- Billy Prater of North Matewan was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with procuring water by device with intent to defraud by the Matewan Police Department.
- Kenneth James Ingersoll, 34, of Matewan was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with domestic battery by the MCSD. He was also charged with trespassing and prevention of access to emergency services in a separate complaint.
- Florann Daniels, 52, of Matewan was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with obstructing by the MCSD.
- Benny Justin Spaulding, 32, of Kermit was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and destruction of property by the MCSD.
- Christopher Alexander Stratton, 43, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with domestic battery by the MCSD.
- Max Rojas, 27, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with domestic battery by the WPD.
- Martha Mills-Adkins, 48, of Williamson was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with domestic battery and obstructing by the WPD.
- Angeline Lester, 35, of Varney was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with petit larceny by the WVSP.
A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.